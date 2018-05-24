InventHelp Inventor Develops Hassle-Free Pet-Waste Collector (CIC-433)

She developed the patent pending SCOOPAMATIC to provide a more efficient way to pick up pet waste. The design eliminates the need to bend over or kneel down to collect waste, which reduces physical stress and strain. It also saves the user from having to touch the waste, which makes collecting pet waste more sanitary and hygienic. The invention thereby promotes responsible pet ownership. In addition, the tool features a compact, easily portable design.

