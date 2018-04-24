InventHelp Inventor Develops Hassle-Free Road Holder for Fishing Boats HUN-518

He developed the FISHERMAN'S CADDY to securely hold fishing rod and reel combinations. The device prevents rods and reels from being dragged into the water in the event of a heavy strike on the line. It also provides a convenient place to store beverages and other supplies. The unit keeps everything readily accessible and available for use. It is designed for ease of installation and removal. Furthermore, the holder will not damage or in any way harm the boat.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-518, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288 -1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

