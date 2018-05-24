InventHelp Inventor Develops Hassle-Free Rod Holder for Fishing Boats (HUN-518)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "While fishing from my boat I lost five rods and reels due to not securing them down. Rod holders do exist, but I did not want to secure them directly to my boat for fear of devaluing my boat," said an inventor from Crosby, Texas. "For this reason, I developed a better alternative."
He developed the FISHERMAN'S CADDY to securely hold fishing rod and reel combinations. The device prevents rods and reels from being dragged into the water in the event of a heavy strike on the line. It also provides a convenient place to store beverages and other supplies. The unit keeps everything readily accessible and available for use. It is designed for ease of installation and removal. Furthermore, the holder will not damage or in any way harm the boat.
The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-518, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
