The HEART TUB provides a more effective way for parents to bathe infant twins. It also eliminates the need for parents to bend or stoop at bath time. As a result, it saves time, it increases efficiency and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the parents of infant twins or multiple children. Additionally, the HEART TUB is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to save time and water at bath time."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3339, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-heart-tub-dll-3339-300662161.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

