InventHelp Inventor Develops Heat Repellant Covering for Neck and Ears (HUN-550)

She developed HOODED DRYER NECK AND EAR PROTECTOR to prevent burns to the skin of the ears and neck while sitting under a hooded hair dryer. As such, it keeps the hair dryer user comfortable for long periods despite high heat. Besides deflecting heat, its non-stick construction prevents hair damage as well. Besides that, it is lightweight, compact and portable. Other appealing attributes include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, it is ideal for use by clients in salons, as well as consumers at home.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I wanted to alleviate the pain from hair dryer heat on my neck and ears and realized there was a need for an invention like this when I saw others holding objects over their ears and neck to deflect the heat," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-550, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

