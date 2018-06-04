InventHelp Inventor Develops Hospital Bed Organizational Device (MTN-3041)

"I was inspired to develop my invention due to my beloved mother's many hospitals visits and stays. I wanted to help provide convenience to patients confined to hospital beds," said the inventor. CARMELA'S CADDY promotes organization and comfort for patients. It prevents a television remote control from becoming tangled in wires or dropped on the floor. In addition, it prevents the accidental pushing of the nursing call button. This handy device allows many common bedside items to be readily available and easily accessible. It will be appreciated by any hospital, nursing home or other institution that caters to patients.

