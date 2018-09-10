InventHelp Inventor Develops HOT REELS (SUU-447)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hairstylist and I thought there could be a better way to keep cords from hairstyling tools neat and organized," said one of two inventors, from House Springs, Mo., "so we invented HOT REELS."

HOT REELS provides an effective way to store and use various hairstyling tools. In doing so, it helps to prevent long cords from tangling. As a result, it increases organization, safety and convenience and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hair salons and households. Additionally, HOT REELS is producible in design variations. It increases tool longevity and reduces the chance of a hot tool laying on a cord.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to prevent tripping hazards and tangled cords."

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SUU-447, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

