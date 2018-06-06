InventHelp Inventor Develops Hot/Cold Therapy Reinforcement Apparatus (RIC-110)

He developed the SHOULDER COMPRESSION/UPPER BODY THERAPY to provide an efficient way to apply hot and cold therapy to targeted areas of the body. It also provides compression for support and stability. The accessory minimizes blood flow to certain areas to reduce pain and inflammation. The design enables the individual to adjust which parts of the back and neck are targeted. The accessory is ideal for treating shoulder aches and pains. Furthermore, the invention is suitable for use in pain management, injury care and rehabilitation.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-RIC-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hotcold-therapy-reinforcement-apparatus-ric-110-300658623.html

SOURCE InventHelp

