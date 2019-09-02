InventHelp Inventor Develops Household Appliance to Warm Clothing (HUN-724)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Living in a cold climate, people need ways to help themselves stay warm," said an inventor from Katy, Texas. "I thought that it would be great if you could warm your apparel up prior to putting it on. This led me to come up with this convenient home appliance."

She developed the CLOTHES WARMER to provide a quick and easy way to warm up clothing and accessories. The unit eliminates the need to put on cold garments. This helps the wearer to stay warm in cold weather. The device offers added comfort and convenience.

It is designed for use with clothing, footwear, gloves, hats and other accessories. The appliance is easy to use. In addition, a bigger version can serve hotels, hospitals, boarding schools, universities, etc., to warm bed sheets/bed covers, gowns, scrubs, uniforms, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-724, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

