PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fairless Hills, N.J., has developed the SLJ System, a device used for signaling a driver when to stop and park a vehicle upon entering a household garage. It is especially helpful in smaller garages where door clearance and limited walking space is of particular concern.
"I developed my invention due to personal experience. It can be difficult to gauge where to park in a household garage. My invention will provide a way to guide the driver," said the inventor. The SLJ System helps to properly position an automobile or light truck on a consistent basis. It eliminates guesswork of where to stop and park in a garage. This will, in turn, prevent bumps on a front bumper or garage wall. In addition, it ensures there is plenty of room around the car for easy maneuverability. Ultimately, this device will provide peace of mind for concerned motorists.
The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1634, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-household-garage-parking-device-njd-1634-300671068.html
SOURCE InventHelp
