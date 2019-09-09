InventHelp Inventor Develops Hunting Blind Chair (JMC-2184)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While hunting, I desired a means to enhance stealth and comfort among sportsmen," said an inventor from Oxford, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a portable chair that would incorporate a hunting blind."

He developed the RIDGELINE CHAIR BLIND WITH INTERCHANGEABLE BLINDS to combine a portable chair together with a hunting blind. This invention could provide shelter from wind, rain and snow. Additionally, it may prevent animals from detecting a hunter's presence.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

