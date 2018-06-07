He developed a prototype for patent pending HANDS FREE GUN REST to provide a safe, hands-free means of keeping a weapon secured in a tree stand while game hunting. As such, it eliminates the need for a hunter to constantly hold a rifle or bow or place it on the stand platform. Since it also saves space and improves maneuverability, it reduces the chances of tripping and falling over gear. As a result, this new weapon holder enhances safety, convenience and comfort. In addition, it is easy to install and use and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As an avid deer hunter, I'm always looking for safer and more convenient ways to manage my gear and improve the outcome," he said. "This device will appeal to anyone who hunts since it makes the experience easier and more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SUU-448, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hunting-stand-weapon-holder-suu-448-300658726.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

