The TRANSFORMER XTREME is a cardio machine that allows an individual to engage in a variety of strength-training exercises that incorporate variable/body-weight resistance. This cross-trainer effectively works every major muscle group in the body while cultivating superior levels of cardiovascular conditioning for a complete total-body workout in one machine.

With consistent use, one can increase upper-body, core and lower-body strength, as well as improve stamina, flexibility, agility, coordination and body composition (weight loss). A prototype is available for this invention!

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. Prototype available. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1456, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hybrid-cross-trainer-all-1456-300667313.html

SOURCE InventHelp

