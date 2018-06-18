InventHelp Inventor Develops Hybrid Cross-Trainer (ALL-1456)

PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Conyers, Ga., has developed the TRANSFORMER XTREME, a cross-training, cardio machine with the added benefit of variable/body-weight resistance. "When I train, I seek to get the most out of the piece of equipment I am using. I modify hand positioning and angles to recruit more muscle groups and intensify the workout. In doing so, I found that I had created an entirely new breed," said the inventor.
The TRANSFORMER XTREME is a cardio machine that allows an individual to engage in a variety of strength-training exercises that incorporate variable/body-weight resistance. This cross-trainer effectively works every major muscle group in the body while cultivating superior levels of cardiovascular conditioning for a complete total-body workout in one machine.
With consistent use, one can increase upper-body, core and lower-body strength, as well as improve stamina, flexibility, agility, coordination and body composition (weight loss). A prototype is available for this invention!
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. Prototype available. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1456, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
