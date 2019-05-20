InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Accessory for Painters (JMC-2183)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a painting contractor and I thought there could be a better way to utilize painting supplies," said an inventor, from Tijeras, N.M., "so I invented the PAINTING PRODUCT."

The invention provides a more effective way to continuously supply paint to a paintbrush. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly dip a paintbrush into a paint bucket. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety to be hands-free when climbing on a ladder or rooftop, and prevents spilling of paint and easy cleanup. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for professional painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and effort while painting."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

