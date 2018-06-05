She created a prototype for the patent pending MEN'S ASSURANCE to feature additional padding in key areas to absorb urine more efficiently. The diaper safeguards the skin from irritation caused by prolonged contact with urine. It ensures that the wearer remains comfortable. The diaper prevents leakage to minimize messes. Additionally, it is designed for ease of changing.

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-adult-diaper-for-men-npl-176-300658579.html

SOURCE InventHelp

