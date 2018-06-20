InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved and Secure Mailbox (CNC-219)

He developed the PORTABLE MAILBOX to allow a mailbox to be set up without having to dig a hole. The unit stores and locks small packages in order to secure the contents against theft. This provides added peace of mind. The invention is usable to destroy sensitive documents, as well as unwanted mail. In addition, the unit can be set up in a variety of locations.

