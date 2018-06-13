InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Baggage Screening Equipment (HUN-536)

He developed COMPUTER ASSISTED SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM to improve safety for travelers by enhancing the security of commercial aviation and other secure facilities. As such, it provides quick detection of concealed weapons and other security breaches. As a result, it speeds up the baggage inspection process, saving time and reducing frustration. Thus, it reduces the chances of travelers having to wait in long lines and miss flights. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I do a considerable amount of traveling and feel this system will make travel safer by providing a more efficient way to perform bag security checks at airports and other event venues," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-536, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

