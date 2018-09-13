InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Children's Magnetic Racing Track Set (SUU-526)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While a variety of car racing sets for children are available on the market, they have many similar features. However, an inventor from St. Louis, Mo., has found a way to incorporate a new concept into their design that makes them even more appealing.

He developed patent pending MAGNA RACER to add excitement, fun and education to a child's play time. As such, it introduces children to levitation in toy vehicle racing, keeping them entertained for hours. Furthermore, it is designed to operate efficiently, and its durable construction promises years of enjoyable play experiences. Attractive, easy to assemble and use and affordably priced, this unique set makes a great children's gift for any occasion.

The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "I have always been fascinated with magnetics and magnetic levitation," he said, "and decided to apply this feature in a different way to a children's toy for a unique entertaining and educational experience."

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SUU-526, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

