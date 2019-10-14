InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Communications Headset for Sports (ORD-2712)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I watch sports on TV, I see coaches covering their mouths with papers or other items so that the opposing team cannot read their lips and steal their plays," said an inventor from Deltona, Fla. "I came up with this device to conceal the coach's lips to prevent this."

He developed the Heads UP to conceal the coach's mouth from view. The accessory eliminates the need to hold a paper, clipboard or other object in front of the face while giving plays. The design prevents the opposing team from stealing plays. This promotes fair play and even competition. All of this offers added peace of mind. In addition, the device allows for comfortable wear and use.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2712, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

