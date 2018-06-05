They created a prototype for the DASH DADDY to offer a secure way to mount a mobile phone on the dashboard. The unit allows for hands-free operation of the phone. This enables the driver to concentrate fully on the road ahead, which minimizes distractions to improve roadway safety. The mount positions the phone within easy reach of the driver. In addition, it is designed to be easily portable.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-dash-mount-for-a-mobile-phone-occ-1304-300658585.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

