InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Feminine Pad (AAT-4228)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was talking to my daughter about how pads could be designed better, and this led me to my current idea," said an inventor from Ellenwood, Ga. "It offers enhanced coverage for better protection."

She created a prototype for TAILZ PADS to offer more protection than conventional feminine-hygiene products. The design prevents leakage from the midline of the buttocks. The accessory protects clothing and bedding against stains, which provides added peace of mind. Furthermore, the enhanced pad is designed for comfortable wear.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

