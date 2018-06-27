InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Feminine Pad (WDH-2241)

She developed the LOCK-IN-PAD to effectively absorb menstrual fluid. The unique design prevents menstrual fluid from flowing off the pad. It also eliminates unsightly bulges in the crotch area. The pad will not bunch up during use. Additionally, the invention offers added protection to keep clothing and bedding free from stains.

