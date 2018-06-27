InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Feminine Pad (WDH-2241)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a victim of heavy flow after I clocked 40 years, and even before that the regular pads did not protect me fully, so I had to use two pads and tissue to cover my back, crack and front so as not to soil my bed," said an inventor from Bowie, Md. "For these reasons, I came up with a solution that provides greater protection and comfort."
She developed the LOCK-IN-PAD to effectively absorb menstrual fluid. The unique design prevents menstrual fluid from flowing off the pad. It also eliminates unsightly bulges in the crotch area. The pad will not bunch up during use. Additionally, the invention offers added protection to keep clothing and bedding free from stains.
