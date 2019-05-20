InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Floor Leveling Compound (LAX-1075)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I thought there could be a better way to level wood subfloors before installing carpeting or other flooring," said an inventor, from La Puente, Calif., "so I invented the patent pending DIAZ LEVEL."

The invention provides an effective way to level and patch wood subfloors. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional floor leveling compounds. As a result, it increases efficiency and it enables nails and other fasteners to be used. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the cracking associated with cement leveling compounds."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1075, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

