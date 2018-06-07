"I enjoy cooking, but using a frying pan can create a mess with all the grease splatter. In addition, food can fall apart when using a spatula to flip it. This improved frying pan makes it easier for people to cook, while also reducing the unwanted mess," said the inventor. The FLIPPER allows cooks to flip foods without the use of a spatula or other cooking utensil. It prevents food items from falling apart and producing grease splatters. This will, in turn, eliminate a messy, time-consuming cleanup. It is ideal for use within in a home or restaurant and will save time and energy when cooking food. Using this pan may contribute to a more enjoyable meal.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-frying-pan-cba-3292-300658427.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

