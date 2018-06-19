"I developed my invention to provide an easy way to hang lights and decorations upon metal surfaces of homes and businesses," said the inventor. The EZ HANG LIGHT allow Christmas decorations to be quickly and easily displayed on various metal surfaces. They eliminate damage often caused by tape, tacks or nails. This improved set of lights will prevent them from being damaged or blown down by wind. In addition, they will eliminate the fuss and aggravation of hanging Christmas lights. These lights are producible in various attractive and eye-catching colors, as well as in varying lengths.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6360, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-holiday-light-display-htm-6360-300667353.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

