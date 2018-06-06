InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hot Plate (FED-1895)

He developed the PRECISE THERMAL CONTROLLED HOT PLATE to offer a more efficient way to control the temperature of the hot plate. The device eliminates the need to monitor the temperature constantly. This enables the user to focus on other tasks without having to worry about keeping track of the hot plate's temperature, which saves time and effort. The invention makes pressure canning easier and less stressful. Additionally, it is suitable for use with a pressure cooker, deep fryer and slow cooker.

