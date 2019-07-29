InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Incontinence Product for Adults (ALL-1867)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to help my mother and other individuals with incontinence," said an inventor, from Lumpkin, Ga., "so I invented BROWN'S COMFORT."

The invention offers an alternative to traditional incontinence products and indwelling urinary catheters. In doing so, it could help to prevent leaks, clogs and wetness. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could increase hygiene. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for bedridden, obese or disabled patients with incontinence. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to keep an individual with incontinence dry and comfortable."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1867, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

