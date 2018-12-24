InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Kite (CNC-330)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Maxton, N.C., wanted a way to improve the entertainment value of kites, especially in less than ideal weather conditions. As such, they invented HELIUM KITE for use by children and adults alike. The HELIUM KITE provides added entertainment to a recreational activity.

The inventors were inspired when playing with their children when the idea came to them. The invention is easy to fly and not much more difficult to prepare than conventional kites. It can be used with limited or even no wind.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

