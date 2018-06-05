InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Leg Holster Design (FED-1888)

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The normal leg holster system is uncomfortable to use, so I came up with a design that solves the problem of the holster pressure," said an inventor from Graham, Wash. "It solves discomfort."
He created a prototype for the SAHS to solve the discomfort issues associated with traditional styles of leg holsters. The design prevents a leg holster from causing the wearer any pain. The holster applies pressure only when needed. Furthermore, the invention keeps the firearm readily accessible for use.
The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED-1888, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
