InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Leg Holster Design (FED-1888)

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The normal leg holster system is uncomfortable to use, so I came up with a design that solves the problem of the holster pressure," said an inventor from Graham, Wash. "It solves discomfort."

He created a prototype for the SAHS to solve the discomfort issues associated with traditional styles of leg holsters. The design prevents a leg holster from causing the wearer any pain. The holster applies pressure only when needed. Furthermore, the invention keeps the firearm readily accessible for use.