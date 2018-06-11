He developed the SMART LOCK to keep the owner aware of the status of the lock and any secured assets. The unit immediately alerts the owner to any authorized or unauthorized use of the lock. This speeds up response time to any adverse events. The enhanced lock makes secured items safer from theft. It provides added peace of mind to concerned owners. Furthermore, the lock can be used to safeguard a wide variety of items.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-lock-cba-3351-300662073.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

