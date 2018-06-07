InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mobile-Phone Case (SDB-1174)

He created a prototype for the LLOYD PHONE SAVER to prevent a phone from being dropped to the ground. The case safeguards the phone against damages and breakage. It also keeps the phone protected against theft. The accessory stops the user from leaving the phone behind somewhere as well. The device is adaptable for use with virtually any phone. Furthermore, the invention is easy to use.

