InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Personal Care Device (KOC-1152)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to wash, scratch and massage my back after my neck and shoulder surgery," said an inventor, from Applegate, Mich., "so I invented the BACK SCRATCHER MASSAGER."

The invention provides an effective way to scratch, massage and cleanse various hard-to-reach areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could increase independence. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with limited mobility and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional back scratchers, shower brushes and personal care devices."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

