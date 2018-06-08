InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Protective Beach Footwear (TPA-2637)

She developed BEACHCOMBER SEA SOCK to keep sand and other debris from accumulating inside shoes. As such, it remains firmly in place to protect feet against injury and discomfort while walking on a sandy surface. Thus, it affords peace of mind, particularly for diabetics and is easy to use, wash and reuse. This improved footwear is also lightweight, comfortable, durable and practical. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As a diabetic, I need to be careful not to get cuts and sores on my feet. While regular beach shoes are good for the bottom of the feet, they allow sand, pebbles and broken shells to slip inside the shoe," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2637, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

