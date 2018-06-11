InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Scanning System for Test-Tube Labels (BRK-2419)

PITTSBURGH, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that there had to be a more time-saving way of scanning test-tube labels," said an inventor from Birmingham, Ala. "Rather than having to scan all the labels one by one with a hand-held scanner, I came up with a way to scan multiple labels simultaneously."
She developed the TEST TUBE SCANNER to provide a more efficient way to scan bar codes on test-tube labels. The design eliminates the need to scan codes individually using a hand-held scanner. It improves accuracy and optimizes data management. The invention saves time and effort when scanning labels. Additionally, it enhances on-the-job productivity.
The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2419, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
SOURCE InventHelp
