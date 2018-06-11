InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Scanning System for Test-Tube Labels (BRK-2419)

She developed the TEST TUBE SCANNER to provide a more efficient way to scan bar codes on test-tube labels. The design eliminates the need to scan codes individually using a hand-held scanner. It improves accuracy and optimizes data management. The invention saves time and effort when scanning labels. Additionally, it enhances on-the-job productivity.

