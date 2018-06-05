InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shower Curtain Rod Design (DLL-3248)

"I was inspired to create my invention because I was tired of moving the shower curtain in order to take a shower. I found it unnecessary to move the outer curtain when I wasn't even using it. My invention simplifies the showering process," said the inventor. The GLORY ROD allows a user to test the water temperature without pulling back the curtain. In addition, it allows users to enter and exit the shower stall on both ends. It eliminates the hassle of moving the outer curtain or the entire curtain to enter and exit the shower stall. This will, in turn, help to maintain the use of the hooks for a longer time period. This improved shower rod is simple to install and easy to use. Plus, it is durable for years of effective use.

