InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Snow Shovel (DPH-320)

"As someone who lives in a snowy region, I have been very creative when shoveling snow, including using a table. I developed this new shovel so shoveling driveways and sidewalks could be done quickly and efficiently," said the inventor. The 5 MINUTE SHOVEL provides an easier to way to shovel snow in confined or wide spaces. It reduces the physical strain of shoveling and the potential for injury, In addition, it decreases the amount of time it will take to shovel snow. This new shovel is easy to adjust and use. It is compact in size for easy storage when not in use. Finally, it is produced from strong, durable materials for years of effective use. This new shovel may prove to be particularly beneficial for the elderly and those people with physical disabilities.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

