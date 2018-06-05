InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Suspenders for Enhanced Appearance (NPL-179)

He developed a prototype for CHEST BELT SUSPENDERS to prevent men's pants from slipping down below the stomach. Once the user is wearing the invention, it remains securely in place, enabling him to dress neatly, attractively and comfortably. At the same time, it alleviates neck and shoulder pain from the pressure of conventional suspender straps. It also eliminates the bulging and baggy effect caused by the current design of the rear crisscross suspender straps. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I realized there are many men who have a difficult time keeping their pants from sliding down below their waist and covering their shoes," I wanted to find a way to prevent this from happening since it negatively affects their overall appearance."

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

