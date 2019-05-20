InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Travel Bag for Easy Packing (LAX-1078)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that there had to be a better way to organize all of my outfits when packing for a vacation or business trip," said one of two inventors from Fontana, Calif. "I came up with this idea so that I would know exactly what I will be wearing each day of my trip."

They created a prototype for the patent pending ORGANIZED TRAVEL BAG to make it easier to pack for trips. The design enables the user to coordinate outfits in advance. It ensures that the individual knows what he or she will be wearing each day of the trip. The bags also include storage space for clothing and accessories. Not only does the invention provide added peace of mind, it also reduces the stress and anxiety associated with packing.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1078, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

