InventHelp Inventor Develops Installation Aid for Photovoltaic Panels (LCC-3245)

He created a prototype for the patent pending PV SETTER to hold photovoltaic panels in place during installation. The unit allows panels to be locked down with clamps easily. It ensures that panels are set up perfectly straight. The tool enables a single individual to set up panels on a pitched roof with ease. The design saves time and effort while installing panels. Additionally, it allows for more professional installation results.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

