InventHelp Inventor Develops INSTRUCUSHION (LGI-2579)

The patent pending INSTRUCUSHION provides an effective way to protect the hands while performing surgical procedures. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional surgical gloves. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to prevent hand fatigue, calluses and blisters. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, the INSTRUCUSHION is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers added protection and comfort for surgeons and medical professionals."

