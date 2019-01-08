InventHelp Inventor Develops Interactive Religious Doll (LGI-2711)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y., has developed the BABY RISEN, a faith-based doll for young children. It provides a means of reinforcing a child's faith in God and Jesus Christ and thus provides a positive and comforting companion.

"While shopping for my young daughter, I recognized that there is not a large variety of fun, Christian toys. My invention offers a fun, positive, role model doll for kids to play with," said the inventor. The BABY RISEN provides an innovative, faith-based doll for young children. It reinforces the Christian faith among children. This interactive doll emits well-known scriptures, as well as inspirational words. This may offer comfort to a child. This doll is producible in different sizes, as well as in versions that resemble boys and girls. It can also be designed to resemble children of different ethnicities.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2711, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

