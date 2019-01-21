InventHelp Inventor Develops Interactive Wrist Weights for Boxers (NJD-1572)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Guttenberg, N.J., has developed the patent pending POWER SHOT, newly designed wrist weights for fighting sports enthusiasts, such as boxers and martial arts enthusiasts.

"My career as a professional fighter inspired me to develop my idea. My invention will increase speed and power in a person's punches, which will speed up the fat-burning process," said the inventor. The POWER SHOT provides a means of increasing strength in the arms and upper body. They are more comfortable to wear than conventional wrist weights. Unlike conventional wrist weights, these will track various elements of a fighter's workout. This may help improve stamina and performance when working out. They offer an ergonomic design that are easy to use. Finally, these wrist weights are compact in size for easy portability.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1572, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

