InventHelp Inventor Develops Joist Protector for Wood Decks (TOR-9912)

"My job as a professional contractor inspired me to develop my invention. My item will protect and extend the life of decks, thus prolonging the outdoor living space," said the inventor. The JAG protects the joists of a wood deck from deterioration, which will prolong the life of a deck frame. It serves as a means of shedding water off of the upper edges and sides of joists, and prevents acidic, erosive organic materials from catching and adhering to the joists. In addition, it provides a means of ensuring the proper gaps between deck boards, which allows easier and more effective clear-out of deck cracks. This easy-to-install and use guard utilizes environmentally-friendly materials.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9912, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

