The KAYAKA MECHANICAL OAR SYSTEM provides a more effective way to propel and steer a kayak or canoe. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional loose oars. As a result, it increases efficiency and it helps to reduce physical strain. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for kayak and canoe enthusiasts. Additionally, the KAYAKA MECHANICAL OAR SYSTEM is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to manually paddle with traditional oars on a boat."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SFO-496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-kayaka-mechanical-oar-system-sfo-496-300658739.html

SOURCE InventHelp

