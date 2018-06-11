InventHelp Inventor Develops KIMBERLY'S NOTEBOOK (CBA-3316)

KIMBERLY'S NOTEBOOK provides an effective way to store and display digital photographs. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional photo albums. As a result, it could enhance photo preservation and it saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, KIMBERLY'S NOTEBOOK is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to save all of your photos and memories in one convenient place."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-kimberlys-notebook-cba-3316-300662026.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

