InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Utensil Organization System (HAK-723)

An inventor from Succasunna, N.J., has invented the patent-pending CURTISS UTENSIL STORAGE SYSTEM, a line of cooking utensils that features removable heads. "I'm always the one to do the dishes at my house, and have found that larger kitchen utensils are impossible to neatly store," said the inventor. "I decided to come up with this idea for an improved utensil system." CURTISS UTENSIL STORAGE SYSTEM provides greater space and organization in any consumer or commercial kitchen while keeping cooking utensils in an easily accessible location when needed.

This invention is a space-saving method to storing gadgets. It helps to maintain a tidy appearance of a kitchen, benefitting individuals with limited storage or those who prefer a clutter-free counter top.

