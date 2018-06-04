The LAY N PRAY COMFORT provides a more comfortable way to pray. In doing so, it offers an alternative to kneeling and praying on hard surfaces. As a result, it enhances comfort and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and churches. Additionally, the LAY N PRAY COMFORT is easy to store when not in use and it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances comfort for individuals praying at home and in church groups."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1386, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-lay-n-pray-comfort-all-1386-300658204.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

