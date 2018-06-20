InventHelp Inventor Develops Light Attachment for Tip Up (CPC-314)

They developed a prototype for patent pending LIGHT UP MY TIP UP to increase the functionality of an ice fishing tip up at night. As such, it provides a clear indication of a fish strike on the line. This reduces the fisherman's reaction time to pull the line out of the water. Thus it prevents missed hits resulting in more catches. Also, its compact size and simple design minimize production costs. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "I enjoy ice fishing but have a hard time knowing when a fish bites after dark," one of them said. "This invention makes nighttime ice fishing easier and more productive."

