InventHelp Inventor Develops Lighted Traffic Lane Marker (NPL-186)

He developed a prototype for SOLAR PANEL SAFETY STRIP to provide adequate lighting on even the darkest roads to keep drivers in the proper lane on their side of the road. As such, it prevents automobile accidents resulting in property damage, injury and death. Thus, it reduces the incidence of police involvement and lowers the number of insurance claims filed. In other words, it has the potential to improve highway safety. In addition, it is environmentally friendly and easy to install.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "Driving down a dark road, I had a difficult time knowing which side of the road I was on since the painted medial strips were faded and barely visible," he said. "I realized how unsafe this is without any lighting."

