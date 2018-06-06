InventHelp Inventor Develops LIQUID COOLED RACING SUIT (PND-4897)

The SAFE RACER provides an effective way to keep a racecar driver cool and comfortable. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional racing suits. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent overheating and dehydration. The invention features a protective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for racecar drivers and organizations. Additionally, the SAFE RACER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection and peace of mind for racecar drivers."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PND-4897, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

